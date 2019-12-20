Car rental companies are joining the MaaS movement

The likes of Avis and Enterprise are moving to stay relevant in the world of mobility services, but insist their fundamental offerings will remain important. By Xavier Boucherat

   December 20, 2019

Future mobility’s disruption will have ramifications for the many services which have grown around the automotive sector, including the car rental business. The rise of mobility as a service (MaaS) has brought with it new modes that may appear to threaten the traditional model, including car clubs and pay-by-the-hour options….

