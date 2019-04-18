Can ‘One Nation, One Card’ entice Bengalureans back to mass transit?

Public transport in Bengaluru is expensive, often inconvenient, and unpopular. But a new mobility payment card could help to change perceptions, writes Betti Hunter

   April 18, 2019

Taking the bus in Bengaluru is costly. The city is the most expensive in India for public transport, with the average ride on a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus or train costing between Rs 5 and Rs 40 (US$0.072 and US$0.58). Cash is the preferred mode of payment, and those buying tickets must carry the exact amount—ticket vendors do not give change….

Close
Close