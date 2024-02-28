Can hydrogen viably decarbonise India’s heavy-duty segment?

India is ramping up its efforts to decarbonise. In November 2021, at the COP26 summit, the country announced a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2070. It doubled down in April 2023, when Alok Kumar, the government Power Secretary, pledged to make the national energy grid 90% independent and renewable by 2047. Part of this transition will mean embracing clean energy vehicles. The International Energy Agency estimates that road transport accounts for 12% of all emissions in India. Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles are disproportionately large contributors towards this total (45%).
