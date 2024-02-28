Can hydrogen viably decarbonise India’s heavy-duty segment?

Hydrogen ICE may prove a useful transition technology as India shifts towards clean energy in the heavy-duty segment. By Stewart Burnett

India is ramping up its efforts to decarbonise. In November 2021, at the COP26 summit, the country announced a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2070. It doubled down in April 2023, when Alok Kumar, the government Power Secretary, pledged to make the national energy grid 90% independent and renewable by 2047. Part of this transition will mean embracing clean energy vehicles. The International Energy Agency estimates that road transport accounts for 12% of all emissions in India. Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles are disproportionately large contributors towards this total (45%).

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here