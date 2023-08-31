Can a low noise eVTOL be accepted in residential areas? 

The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) market is beginning to pick up pace. A 2021 research paper from Morgan Stanley predicted that the market could be worth as much as US$1tr by 2040 and US$9tr by 2050. In 2022, more than 200 new patents for vehicle designs were added to technical engineering organisation the Vertical Flight Society’s directory, reaching a total of around 600 from 350 different companies.