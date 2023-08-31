Can a low noise eVTOL be accepted in residential areas? 

By innovating towards noise reduction, eVTOL companies could see their products embraced in quiet areas like neighbourhoods. By Stewart Burnett 

The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) market is beginning to pick up pace. A 2021 research paper from Morgan Stanley predicted that the market could be worth as much as US$1tr by 2040 and US$9tr by 2050. In 2022, more than 200 new patents for vehicle designs were added to technical engineering organisation the Vertical Flight Society’s directory, reaching a total of around 600 from 350 different companies.  

