C-V2X commercialisation should start small, says Harman

Recent testing suggests that cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) offers superior performance to dedicated short-range communications (DSRC), yet the technology remains underutilised in the US.

With 30% greater range and less obstruction-based signal interference, the commercialisation of C-V2X could make roads safer, ease congestion, and accelerate autonomous vehicle (AV) development. This will only be possible when it permeates the entire automotive ecosystem, and progress might initially be gradual. Nonetheless, recent regulatory developments could mean the journey is already underway.

In April and August 2023, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved waivers to allow a handful of selected companies—including Audi, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, Panasonic, and Harman—to operate C-V2X technologies within the 5.9 GHz band in the US. The FCC’s official statement noted C-V2X’s capacity to “serve the public interest by advancing vehicular safety and promoting interoperability”. As such, the decision could have far-reaching implications for the future of connected mobility.