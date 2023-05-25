BMW Q4 and full-year 2022 results

BMW's first-quarter results continue to be affected by the first-time consolidation of BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA), the Chinese joint venture, from 11 February 2022; i.e. BBA was fully included in the Q1-2023 results but only for about half of the Q1-2022 period. This was the main factor in the 18.3% rise in group revenue, though robust pricing and a richer sales mix also contributed.