BMW and Toyota prepare for ‘an era of FCVs’

There’s been a lot of hype about hydrogen over the years, but now it could be about to get real as segment front-runner Toyota and its long-time partner BMW crank up their commitment to hydrogen R&D and model launches.

Like electric vehicles (EVs), hydrogen offers zero tailpipe emissions but a much faster refuelling time, on par with gasoline and diesel. Toyota has more than 30 years of hydrogen R&D under its belt and has created ‘Hydrogen Factories’ in both Japan and Europe to bundle together all hydrogen-related work.