Better balance of mobility modes and working patterns will tackle congestion

TomTom has been publishing its annual Traffic Index for more than a decade, shedding valuable insights into travel patterns and mobility challenges around the world. The pandemic and its associated lockdown measures dramatically altered road usage, offering a clear confirmation of the environmental benefits of removing vehicles from the road. But that comes at a huge economic cost, and as life slowly returns to pre-pandemic patterns, congestion levels are creeping up. What does this mean for looming environmental targets, transportation modes and mobility business models?