Battery recycling prompts new tech and new business models

Battery recycling has become a pivotal piece of the wider e-mobility economy as the electric vehicle (EV) parc grows and ages. The more materials that can be recycled from existing batteries, the less needs to be extracted from the ground. With China dominating a large portion of today’s battery material supply, recycling could also address national security concerns in other parts of the world.

Vehicle battery recycling as an industry is still finding its feet, but a growing number of players are exploring new technologies and business models. Recyclus Group epitomises the sort of innovative thinking at work and is pursuing a circular economy for battery materials through a multi-pronged plan of attack. This includes establishing a network of its own recycling plants to process batteries from various industries, co-locating small satellite recycling facilities on production sites run by battery or vehicle manufacturers, operating a fleet of lorries that contain recycling facilities within them, and supplying safe storge and transport for used batteries.

“It’s very rare in your working career to find yourself in absolutely the right place at the right time with the right product,” says Robin Brundle, Director and Co-Founder of Recyclus Group. But that’s exactly where he stands today.