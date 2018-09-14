AV development after Phoenix: less haste, more speed

Uber’s self-driving programme has resulted in tragedy, and the industry isn’t happy. But now the company appears to be pursuing a more sensible pace. What happens next?

   September 14, 2018

The self-driving Uber crash of March 2018 is likely to have left some in the automotive industry frustrated, if not angry. The ride-hailing giant has pushed aggressively in recent years to be seen leading on autonomy. Initial work began in 2015 with the announcement of the Uber Advanced Technologies Centre in Pittsburgh….

