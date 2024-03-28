AV culture must emphasise safety, trust, and societal good

“Connected and autonomous vehicles (AVs) are already a reality, although there are many different stages of development,” said Mike Hawes, Chief Executive of the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Speaking at the trade association’s Connected 2024 event, Hawes suggested that the global industry’s challenge is to overcome the “hype cycle” that has led to widespread disillusionment with these technologies in recent years, particularly SAE Level 4 AVs.

At the same time, the race for global leadership is accelerating. Markets like Germany and US, which already have legislative frameworks in place, are gaining an early advantage and putting AVs on public roads. Others, such as UK, which has its Automated Vehicles Bill progressing at uncertain speed through Parliament, may not achieve this milestone until 2030.

“Tomorrow’s vehicles depend on what we do today,” emphasised Hawes. Every player in the sector must define a coherent roadmap for scaling AVs. René Hosse, Head of Autonomous Driving (AD) System Definition & Assurance at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, suggested four keystones: technological readiness, societal acceptance, regulations, and established business cases.