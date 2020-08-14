Autonomy and shared mobility prompt charging innovation

Automatic charging wouldn’t just improve convenience, but could also better enable shared mobility and autonomy. Wireless is one solution, and matrix charging is another. By Xavier Boucherat

   August 14, 2020

The vast majority of electric vehicles (EV) rely on the plug as a means of charging, and for most, this is perfectly acceptable: plugging in a car involves as much effort as re-fuelling one. But this hasn’t stopped some parties from exploring alternative methods, which could address future problems and requirements for fleets, along with with creating a completely seamless experience for customers….

