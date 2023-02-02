OEMs need to triage ADAS before other autonomous features

Just 10% of the one billion cars sold worldwide in 2020 had advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) installed for safety, according to a study by global tech analyst Canalys. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) states that an average 1.3 million people die in road traffic collisions every year. The global crisis led to the UN General Assembly agreeing a Decade of Action for Road Safety from 2020 to 2031—with the aim to reduce 50% of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030.