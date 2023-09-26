AI technology is critical for vehicle software development 

In-vehicle software development is becoming increasingly complex. Consumers no longer expect a vehicle to remain the same across its lifespan but for its software to be updated with new features on a regular basis. Furthermore, new technologies such as autonomous driving require extensive testing before they can be safely implemented. This places a lot of pressure on developers—indeed, GM announced plans to hire 8,000 new software specialists in 2022. However, this may not be the most cost-effective solution.
