Autonomous cars low on a hacker’s hit list, for now

To date, cyber attacks on modern vehicles have been led by ‘white hat’ hackers from the research community. The rationale is clear: find flaws and loopholes, and remedy them before those with malicious intent can exploit them. However, it remains unclear exactly what criminal operators stand to gain from cracking a connected, automated vehicle.

The basis for any cyber attack varies depending on the target in question: some may be financially motivated while others may be politically driven. Cyber warfare has also become increasingly common in military operations. Given that cyber attacks have been successfully carried out on stationary devices for decades, hacking a potentially moving object seems like an unnecessary challenge.

However, experts recognise that hackers will take any opportunity to monetise vulnerable systems, and the risk of extortion, ransom or theft of personal property remains real with the autonomous vehicle (AV).

Is there money in it?

Chuck Brokish, Director of…