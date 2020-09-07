Automakers will be key robotaxi players, but work must start today

Automakers have clear roles to play in bringing robotaxis to the road, but they must secure tech partnerships, and consider future design needs. By Xavier Boucherat

   September 7, 2020

What role is there for automakers in the future robotaxi segment? Whilst much is uncertain about autonomous ride-hailing fleets, one thing is clear: the value chain that emerges will be extremely complex, and dependent on expertise in software, manufacturing and service provision. Automakers undoubtedly posses some of the required skills, but the prospect of them dominating the market feels somewhat remote. The question is how best to position themselves to ensure their slice of the pie, at a time when the traditional business of selling vehicles to individuals faces threats from future mobility models….

