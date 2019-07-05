Automakers need robots that deliver universal solutions and flexibility

The automotive industry is in flux, says ABB Robotics, and the manufacturing process needs to become more adaptable in response. By Betti Hunter

   July 5, 2019

Collaboration between humans and robots has completely revolutionised the manufacturing landscape. 2019 research by the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis found that manufacturing output has achieved record highs in the most recent quarter, with US manufacturers now producing 47% more than they did a decade ago. Now more than ever, new generations of robots make it possible for machines and humans to work alongside each other.

