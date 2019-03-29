Automakers must ease consumers into the new world

Automakers still have work to do to convince consumers that new solutions such as electrification are as good as the old ways—but there are some positive signs. By Xavier Boucherat

   March 29, 2019

Excitement around the established automotive industry megatrends continues to bubble, but as more developments arrive, it will be important for automakers to remember that their industry is no place for technology for technology’s sake. Whilst a perfect storm of new technology, feasibility, affordability and product packaging is undoubtedly accelerating the market, the bottom line is that their products must align with consumer needs….

