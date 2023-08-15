Traton pins long-term success to sustainability

Commercial vehicles (CV) will play a vital role in realising the EU’s 2050 carbon neutrality target. Today, heavy-duty trucks and buses are responsible for more than 25% of the region’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from road transport and more than 6% of total GHG emissions. For CV manufacturers, the pressure is on to transform both their product offerings and their production operations.

Success built on sustainability

At Traton, much of that responsibility falls to Andreas Follér, Chief Sustainability Officer. “Climate impact is the most significant challenge for an OEM,” he tells Automotive World. “My approach to sustainability starts with a thorough analysis on our impacts and risks, and what science says must be done to align our operations and products with the aspirations of sustainable development. The challenge is to do that and still be a successful company. Sometimes that could provide goal conflicts, but I’m an optimist by heart.”