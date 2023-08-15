Traton pins long-term success to sustainability

The automaker’s Chief Sustainability Officer outlines his roadmap for a profitable approach to sustainable development. By Megan Lampinen

Commercial vehicles (CV) will play a vital role in realising the EU’s 2050 carbon neutrality target. Today, heavy-duty trucks and buses are responsible for more than 25% of the region’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from road transport and more than 6% of total GHG emissions. For CV manufacturers, the pressure is on to transform both their product offerings and their production operations.

Success built on sustainability

At Traton, much of that responsibility falls to Andreas Follér, Chief Sustainability Officer. “Climate impact is the most significant challenge for an OEM,” he tells Automotive World. “My approach to sustainability starts with a thorough analysis on our impacts and risks, and what science says must be done to align our operations and products with the aspirations of sustainable development. The challenge is to do that and still be a successful company. Sometimes that could provide goal conflicts, but I’m an optimist by heart.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here