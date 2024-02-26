AutoGI: vehicle intelligence redefined

Applications of artificial intelligence (AI) promise a step change in the mobility ecosystem, impacting both the design and development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD). The market for AI within automotive specifically was valued at about US$6bn in 2022, according to Global Market Insights, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 55% between 2023 and 2032. During that time, the industry can expect to see not only new applications of AI but also new definitions.

Worth watching

The mobility ecosystem is full of potential disruptors, but one worth watching is Hungarian company aiMotive. It claims to be the largest independent technology team working on ADAS and AD technologies today and is currently questioning the fundamental interpretation of AI and how it can reshape mobility.

Established in Budapest in 2015, aiMotive was acquired by Stellantis in 2022 to accelerate the development of the latter’s automated driving platform, STLA AutoDrive. Its tools help test and validate automated driving systems as well as optimise the collection and processing of multisensory vehicle data for deep neural network-based product development. The company describes its approach as holistic, as it addresses the challenges around ADAS and AD tooling and embedded solutions.