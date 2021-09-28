Assessing the electric truck requires a unique set of skills

The electric truck sector is very much in its infancy, but orders are finally turning into deliveries. Much work has gone in to ensure that these new electric powertrains can meet—if not exceed—the performance and reliability of conventional diesel or gas trucks.

It is not simply a case of swapping out the engine with a battery pack and performing the same tests. There are integration challenges, new safety considerations and range requirements, and the validation process expanded to include a new range of assessments.

“In contrast to the internal combustion engine (ICE) truck, the battery powertrain consists of many new components for truck manufacturers,” says Michael Stapelbroek, Vice President of Electronics & Electrification at FEV. These include