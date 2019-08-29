As factories grow smarter, they also grow greener

The automotive industry is cleaning up its act, not only from the perspective of tailpipe emissions but also from the factory floor. While most of the sector’s lifecycle emissions stem from the fuel combustion in downstream vehicle usage, operational emissions cannot be overlooked. The act of building the vehicle, and all the associated processes, represents an estimated 10% of the automotive industry’s total lifecycle emissions. Tremendous progress has been made over the years in terms of sustainable practices. From solar panels and wind turbines to recycling and data analytics, automakers and suppliers are harnessing a range of technologies in the quest for an ever-greener factory.

…