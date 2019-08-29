As factories grow smarter, they also grow greener

The automotive industry is cleaning up its act, not only from the perspective of tailpipe emissions but also from the factory floor. While most of the sector’s lifecycle emissions stem from the fuel combustion in downstream vehicle usage, operational emissions cannot be overlooked. The act of building the vehicle, and all the associated processes, represents an estimated 10% of the automotive industry’s total lifecycle emissions. Tremendous progress has been made over the years in terms of sustainable practices. From solar panels and wind turbines to recycling and data analytics, automakers and suppliers are harnessing a range of technologies in the quest for an ever-greener factory.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference