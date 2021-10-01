An inside look at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab

Developments on automated valet parking are gaining pace and such functionality could soon become a standard fitment on new vehicles. The consensus is that parking is one area of the driving experience that even enthusiasts are not fond of. Trying to manoeuvre into tight spots in busy areas or within tight structures can be stressful for drivers. At the same time, searching for parking spots exacerbates traffic congestion and increases emissions, while parking lots and multi-story car parks consume vast amounts of valuable public space. Cities and drivers both want better parking solutions.

The good news is that they are on the way. A growing number of suppliers, automakers and even real estate giants are exploring automated parking technology and potential use cases in the near and long term.