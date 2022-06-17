An inside look at the AECC ‘near zero’ emission ICE demonstrator

Despite a growing uptake in hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs), many internal combustion engines (ICEs) will remain on the road for years to come. A 2021 Boston Consulting Group study into EV adoption estimates only 40% of vehicles registered by 2035 will be hybrids or EVs. As a result, some suppliers are increasingly interested in exploring how the industry could reduce pollution from existing vehicles.
One area of development has been at the tailpipe end, where engineers are examining whether exhaust systems could yield the key to making ICEs nearly emissions free. In 2020 the University of Valencia, based in Spain, produced an experimental prototype system that acted as a proof of concept for carbon-neutral aftermarket exhausts.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events