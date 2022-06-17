An inside look at the AECC ‘near zero’ emission ICE demonstrator

Despite a growing uptake in hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs), many internal combustion engines (ICEs) will remain on the road for years to come. A 2021 Boston Consulting Group study into EV adoption estimates only 40% of vehicles registered by 2035 will be hybrids or EVs. As a result, some suppliers are increasingly interested in exploring how the industry could reduce pollution from existing vehicles.

One area of development has been at the tailpipe end, where engineers are examining whether exhaust systems could yield the key to making ICEs nearly emissions free. In 2020 the University of Valencia, based in Spain, produced an experimental prototype system that acted as a proof of concept for carbon-neutral aftermarket exhausts.