AI to transform product development tools

Vehicles are becoming cleaner and smarter, defined increasingly by their software. The rise of electrification and the trend towards automated driving are making them more complex than ever. At the same time, consumer expectations are pushing ever-shorter design cycles on par with connected personal devices like smartphones. Add in a shortage of skilled software engineers and tight margins, and the scale of the challenge becomes clear. For automotive design and engineering teams, the combination of advanced simulation technology, data and artificial intelligence (AI) could play a pivotal role in overcoming the design challenges in future mobility.