AI to power step change in factory inspection

Could a California start-up help manufacturers harness AI-powered computer vision detection on the factory floor? Megan Lampinen investigates

   April 7, 2020

Factories are becoming smarter, safer and more efficient thanks to a growing number of applications powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The biggest gains come when AI is deployed in the areas where humans traditionally struggle. One particularly promising area of application for automotive players today is in the visual inspection of products coming off the line….

