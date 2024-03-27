AI can help solve logistics emissions and growth challenges 

In recent years, the transportation and logistics (T&L) industry has experienced turbulence. COVID-19 lockdowns placed enormous pressure on firms to meet the demands of an online retail boom. This change in shopping habits resulted in a 2020 valuation of US$4.25tr for global e-commerce—up 26.4% compared to the previous year, according to a 2022 report by market analysis firm Insider Intelligence. Despite lockdowns ending, this trend is set to continue: Allied Market Research predicts that e-commerce in the US will skyrocket from US$235.70bn in 2020 to US$1.90tr by 2030.