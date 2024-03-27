AI can help solve logistics emissions and growth challenges 

AI adoption in transport and logistics remains low, but an incremental approach could help firms prepare for future challenges. By Stewart Burnett 

In recent years, the transportation and logistics (T&L) industry has experienced turbulence. COVID-19 lockdowns placed enormous pressure on firms to meet the demands of an online retail boom. This change in shopping habits resulted in a 2020 valuation of US$4.25tr for global e-commerce—up 26.4% compared to the previous year, according to a 2022 report by market analysis firm Insider Intelligence. Despite lockdowns ending, this trend is set to continue: Allied Market Research predicts that e-commerce in the US will skyrocket from US$235.70bn in 2020 to US$1.90tr by 2030.  

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here