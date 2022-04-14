After batteries, automakers now look to self-made e-motors

When it comes to electric vehicles (EVs), the e-motors are just as important as the battery packs that power them. Typically integrated as part of an e-axle, and occasionally with individual motors powering individual wheels, these small packages provide the massive boost of torque that gives an EV unrivalled acceleration.

So far, the industry has bought e-motors from external suppliers, just as they might with any other commodity. However, there is a growing movement to bring the design and production of these motors in-house where automakers can control pricing and capacity, but also ensure motors are optimised for the vehicle in question.

Public announcements

It would not be the first time that automakers brought production of key components in-house. Many even have dedicated supplier subsidiaries which make metal fabrications, exhaust systems and assemble internal combustion engines. Ford, for example, has engine plants across the globe to support local manufacturing operations.

As with any case where confidential supply agreements are in place, it can be challenging to understand exactly what kind of deals around e-motors are being made. However, a