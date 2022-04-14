After batteries, automakers now look to self-made e-motors

The trend for vertical integration continues, with electric vehicle manufacturers now turning their attentions toward the rest of the drivetrain. By Freddie Holmes

When it comes to electric vehicles (EVs), the e-motors are just as important as the battery packs that power them. Typically integrated as part of an e-axle, and occasionally with individual motors powering individual wheels, these small packages provide the massive boost of torque that gives an EV unrivalled acceleration.

So far, the industry has bought e-motors from external suppliers, just as they might with any other commodity. However, there is a growing movement to bring the design and production of these motors in-house where automakers can control pricing and capacity, but also ensure motors are optimised for the vehicle in question.

Public announcements

It would not be the first time that automakers brought production of key components in-house. Many even have dedicated supplier subsidiaries which make metal fabrications, exhaust systems and assemble internal combustion engines. Ford, for example, has engine plants across the globe to support local manufacturing operations.

Daimler acquired e-motor company YASA to bring e-motor production under its control

As with any case where confidential supply agreements are in place, it can be challenging to understand exactly what kind of deals around e-motors are being made. However, a

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here