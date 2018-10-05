5G enables autonomous driving – and remote-controlled cars

The need for connectivity between vehicles and their surroundings is growing in tandem with, and as a result of, the increasing implementation of autonomous features. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity is set to propel the automotive industry to new heights of safety and technological progress, enhancing the lives of vehicle and road users.

However, as is often the case with disruptive technologies, development, deployment and acceptance of 5G connectivity in the automotive sector will not be without its difficulties, particularly for the latter. Consumer acceptance is not a given for any technology, no matter how beneficial these features might be….