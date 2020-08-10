48V’s role in the future of emissions reduction is limited

48V offers automakers plenty of potential, but for those automakers who are serious about meeting emissions targets, it’s not likely to prove more than a stopgap. By Xavier Boucherat

   August 10, 2020

Mild hybrids have become a fixture of several automaker portfolios, with manufacturers including BMW, Ford and Hyundai-Kia all offering 48V drivetrains across a number of models. One of the benefits often touted is improved fuel efficiency, with reported CO2 emissions reductions on the road as high as 11%. For customers, it translates into savings at the pump, particularly with auto start-stop technology assisted by the battery….

