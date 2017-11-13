Workplace safety becomes integral part of operational excellence

There are more than three million preventable workplace incidents a year in the US alone, representing US$250bn of direct and indirect cost. Tackling those through accurate and intelligent safety metrics cold make a big impact to the bottom line, writes Megan Lampinen

Workplace safety is shifting from a simple tick of the box for the sake of compliance to an integral part of operational excellence, risk mitigation and overall profitability. One big injury on the factory floor and the whole line could be shut down. Even if it doesn’t result in a fatality, the implications could be dire – from expensive lawsuits to dampened employee morale and lost productivity….