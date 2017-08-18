Home > Analysis > Volkswagen’s Indian ambitions up in the air, again

Volkswagen’s Indian ambitions up in the air, again

August 18, 2017

VW concludes that adapting Tata's AMP architecture to tighter emissions and safety standards would prove too expensive, writes Megan Lampinen

Volkswagen AG’s ambitions for cracking India with a batch of new budget cars will not be realised through Tata. Just five months ago the VW Group announced a partnership with the Indian giant, under which the Skoda brand was to take the lead in co-developing budget cars for the local market with Tata. The arrangement took the place of a failed cooperation with Suzuki, which deteriorated over disagreements with diesel engine technology….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

