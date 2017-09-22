Truck platooning – the cutting edge of autonomy and connectivity

Autonomous drive technology is likely to arrive in trucks sooner than expected. Concerns are now surfacing over driver jobs - but are these concerns unfounded? By Xavier Boucherat

In developed markets, platooning is a widely-discussed technology that feels as if it is just around the corner. Widely publicised tests conducted in Europe by a number of major manufacturers in 2016, as part of the European Truck Platooning Challenge, have done much to heighten visibility of the technology, and the UK is the latest to announce it will begin platooning trials on public roads in 2018….