Toyota’s Valenciennes builds on eco credentials and worker safety in prep for TNGA

TMMF Chief Executive Luciano Biondo shares his insights into some of the facility's achievements and its future role within the larger Toyota Motor Corporation. By Megan Lampinen

Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) near Valenciennes has long enjoyed its status as a global Toyota eco-plant, boasting zero waste to landfill since it opened in 2001. The facility, home of Yaris production, also leads the way in workplace safety and union flexibility. Big changes are now afoot as the facility prepares for the introduction of a pivotal new platform. …