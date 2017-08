The bus of the future needs new brake tech, says Daimler

Daimler is pushing forward with new braking technology which it believes is essential for autonomous drive buses and coaches. By Xavier Boucherat

The duty of care that bus and coach companies have for their passengers makes safety and reliability far and away the biggest priorities for the vehicle manufacturers. The segment faces unique challenges when it comes to stopping, requiring systems that can safely decelerate heavy vehicles full of passengers….