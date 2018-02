Shareholders to decide who best to steer GKN to success

Melrose remains undeterred by GKN's rebuff and it's now up to GKN's board to convince shareholders to stick with Stevens' plan. By Megan Lampinen

Global engineering business GKN is determined to mastermind its own turnaround, in its own way. It has spent the past two months rebuffing aggressive takeover efforts from Melrose, a specialist in reviving troubled companies and then selling them on. It has its sights set firmly on the UK supplier….