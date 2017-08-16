Seat belt usage concerns linked to alt mobility boom

Seat belt usage is lowest when adults sit in the back seat, and they primarily sit in the back seat when using taxis or ride-share. As alternative mobility use booms, what happens to safety? By Megan Lampinen

Seat belts represent a simple and efficient life-saving technology without much of the expense or technological bugs associated with some of the newer automated systems. However, there’s no benefit to seat belts at all if vehicle occupants don’t buckle up – and many of them are not. Despite years of campaigning from safety groups, a sizeable proportion of US adults sitting in the back seats are skipping the seat belt….