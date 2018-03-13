Recall problems go far beyond driver complacency

NHTSA is keen to put recalls under the spotlight as it addresses low completion rates, but there is more at work here than negligent owners. By Megan Lampinen

Checking regularly for vehicle recalls could help address concerns about poor recall completion rates. The risk of a crash drops when owners ensure their vehicles are in top form, but millions of vehicles continue to operate with open recalls. Whether the problem is lack of awareness or complacency among owners, there are efforts underway to address it….