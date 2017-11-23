Pakistan policy changes to bolster not just output but also quality

Pakistan's new Automotive Development Policy (ADP) is attracting new production facilities and new brands, which could dramatically reshape the current market

Pakistan’s automotive industry continues to gain momentum not only with vehicle sales volumes but also with manufacturing investment. In the past few months alone the government has given its approval for new production ventures from United Motors, Kia-Lucky Motors Pakistan, Nishat Group and Regal Automobile Industries. More recently Renault has announced plans to team up with Al-Futtaim for local assembly in the country, and others could follow. BMI Research anticipates that the launch of these upcoming operations will help drive annual average production growth of 11.6% between 2018 and 2021….