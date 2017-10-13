Nvidia’s Pegasus gives wings to autonomous ambitions

NVIDIA's latest AI computing platform takes on Level 5 driverless vehicles, writes Megan Lampinen

Nvidia is pulling ahead of the pack with what could prove game-changing technology for autonomous vehicles. The second generation of its PX Drive artificial intelligence (AI) technology for vehicles was already impressive, and is currently in use by more than 80 different vehicle manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, start-up companies and research institutions. Developers have given that system a supercharge – adding bells, whistles and wings – for the third iteration, known as Pegasus….