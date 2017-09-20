New study suggests diesels emit more CO2 than gasoline equivalents

Michael Nash looks at the result of a new study on diesel vehicle emissions and talks to several experts about the future of diesel in the automotive industry

The non-governmental organisation Transport & Environment (T&E) has published a new study that examines CO2 emissions from diesel vehicles. The main finding is that, across its lifetime, each diesel vehicle will emit around 3.65 tons more CO2 than the average gasoline vehicle.

OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers may be gearing up for a steady market decline of diesel vehicles, but some are adamant that certain measures can be taken to significantly lower both CO2 and nitrogen oxide (NOx) to the point where diesels are almost emissions free….