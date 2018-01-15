Home > Analysis > New safety features to form through C-V2X trials

New safety features to form through C-V2X trials

January 15, 2018

Michael Nash reports on the most recent cellular vehicle-to-everything project that will take place in Japan

Since the formation of the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) in 2016, various companies across the automotive industry have announced plans to develop and test vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technology. Another project has just been announced, which involves six companies in total, in the hope of bringing new safety features to vehicles….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018