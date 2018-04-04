‘Holistic view of cyber security’ needed to prevent attacks

With connectivity permeating standard automotive features, drivers and OEMs must ensure that the resultant mass accumulation of data is secure. By Celeste Dooley

The mass production of vehicles with connected features has given rise to new concerns about the security of personal and financial data, and of vehicles’ robustness in the face of potential hacking attempts.

Mass-producing vehicles has proven advantages in terms of cost and efficiency and the deployment of connectivity. By 2020, an estimated 400 million connected vehicles will be on the road.

However, “mass production could mean mass destruction if we don’t do it right,” warned Chuck Brokish, Director of Automotive Business Development at Green Hills Software, speaking at Connected Car Detroit 2018….