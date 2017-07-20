Fast charging could crush battery health

Speeding up charging times could be a key enabler to the success of electric vehicles, but this poses challenges in terms of the lifetime of batteries. By Michael Nash

Huge sums of money are being pumped into the development of batteries designed specifically for automotive use. Well-established players like Panasonic and ABB have been busy investigating ways to improve the technology, while smaller companies and organisations are examining different chemical formations.

Much of the focus is centred upon enhancing the energy density of batteries, with the primary aim of giving electric vehicles (EVs) a greater range. However, the rate at which batteries are charged could also play a crucial role….