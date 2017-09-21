Electric trucks in Japan – a tale of tests and trials

There’s a future for electric trucks in Japan, writes Indraneel Bardhan of EOS Intelligence, who believes EV success will most likely be in LCVs and mid-range trucks

“I am convinced that electric trucks are the future of inner-city distribution”, said Marc Llistosella, President and Chief Executive of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) when inaugurating Japan’s first public power charging station for trucks in May 2017.

There are two ways to view Llistosella’s statement. On the one hand, with the launch of the Fuso eCanter, a fully electric light truck, in 2017 and now with the setting up of the charging infrastructure, Mitsubishi is establishing a strong hold in Japan’s electric/electrified trucking space, marking its territory as one of the few players in the country to go beyond the trial phase….