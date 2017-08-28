Cyber defence guidelines: good start, but go further

The automotive industry has welcomed the UK government's cyber security guidelines but players suggest much more is needed to protect against hacking. By Megan Lampinen

There is no summer holiday from cyber hackers as August marks the launch of the UK government’s new guidelines for connected car security. The Department of Transport outlined eight principles geared at helping vehicle manufacturers make cyber security a top priority at all stages of development. These recommendations range from lifetime management of software security and working together with suppliers on system security to securing data storage and transmission….