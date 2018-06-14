COMMENT: Uncertainty leaves AVs standing at a crossroads

For now, any investments in autonomous driving have more risk than upside, write Kurt Forsgren, Nishit Madlani and Lawrence Orlowski of S&P Global Ratings

The development of autonomous vehicles (AV) faces a fraught period ahead. Uber’s self-driving programme in Arizona concluded in tragedy. A pedestrian fatality caused by a self-driving vehicle immediately prompted postponements to other US test programmes. As the incident casts doubt over the sophistication of the technology itself – not to mention raising many legal, financial and moral questions – one conclusion drawn is that the required resolutions remain decades away.

Solutions should come eventually. Once the overarching challenges are resolved, the ramifications could be profound, altering how we design our cities and even where we live and work. …