COMMENT: Market for NG truck fuel on the rise again?

It looks like natural gas is being given a second chance, writes Alan Bunting

Geopolitical manoeuvrings between oil producing states such as Saudi Arabia and Iran, and major oil-consuming countries in Europe and North America, have seen automotive fuel prices rising steadily again in the last few months.

While increases in diesel prices are bad news for most commercial vehicle operators, they are clearly welcomed by those who, over recent years, were seduced by the cost-saving attractions of alternative fuels, especially natural gas (NG) in either compressed or liquefied form (CNG or LNG)….