COMMENT: Increased electric control coming for regular diesel powertrains

Alan Bunting examines some of the powertrain developments predicted to emerge over the next decade

There is clearly still plenty to do in the development of automated manual transmissions (AMTs) for heavy vehicles, as well as in related and interdependent advances in engine control.

At this year’s meeting of the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Technology & Maintenance Council in Atlanta, Georgia, Eaton Corporation’s Director of Engineering, Larry Bennett, asserted that next-generation AMTs “will require a lot of intelligence, requiring in turn a lot of electrification.”…