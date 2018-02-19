Brave new world for steel, where value, and not tonnage, is king

Steel markets have recovered in recent months, but now the industry needs to consider how to put a price on the value of its new, advanced products. By Xavier Boucherat

With their strong ties to heavy industry, steel manufacturers have not traditionally been viewed as innovators in the same way that glossy players in the tech industry are. Historically, the steel industry’s primary concern has been the production of as much tonnage as possible, but at a time when OEMs face incredible pressure to deliver lighter, safer vehicles, this picture is changing.

That’s the view of Dr Andrew Zoryk, Managing Director, Accenture Metals Practice. “There is definite evidence of metals companies taking on this mind-set of innovation and working closely …